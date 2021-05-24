Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.49 Million Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 59,666 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $12,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 68.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in SEI Investments by 34.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $62.95 on Monday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $289,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,550 over the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

