Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.69 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

NYSE OTIS opened at $77.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion and a PE ratio of 32.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.62. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.69.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

