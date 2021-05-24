Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.96 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,940,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,495.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $335.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $170.00 and a 52-week high of $353.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.86.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.53.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

