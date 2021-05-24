Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.36 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of M&T Bank worth $13,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

Shares of MTB opened at $162.45 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.39 and its 200-day moving average is $141.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

