Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.75 Million Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 55.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,771,281 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 990,636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $13,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 218,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 36,280 shares in the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Separately, Grupo Santander cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.