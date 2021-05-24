EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,237 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,612 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. US Capital Advisors downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.16.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.21. 80,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,489,662. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $86.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 800.78, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

