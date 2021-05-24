EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Tops $1.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $215,426.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00059205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.73 or 0.00379660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00181442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003543 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.13 or 0.00862198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

