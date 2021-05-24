EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP reduced its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems comprises approximately 4.6% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $21,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

NYSE EPAM traded up $5.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $482.98. 1,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,306. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.18 and a 1-year high of $480.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total value of $562,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,525. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

