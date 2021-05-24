EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

EQT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NYSE EQT opened at $22.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041,538 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EQT by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,912,000 after buying an additional 6,291,577 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in EQT by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after buying an additional 3,093,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in EQT by 4,682.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,499,000 after buying an additional 2,272,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

