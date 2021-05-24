Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $832.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $725.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $707.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $702.47.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

