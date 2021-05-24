Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for (CUM.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CUM)

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of (CUM.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for (CUM.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$162.21 million during the quarter.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for (CUM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (CUM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.