Essentia (ESS) Hits Market Cap of $3.30 Million

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. During the last week, Essentia has traded down 51.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Essentia has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $210,121.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00061077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.38 or 0.00863359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,028.64 or 0.08618794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00080804 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.