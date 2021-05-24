Etherisc DIP Token Price Tops $0.18 (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 67.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a market capitalization of $33.32 million and approximately $782,900.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Etherisc DIP Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00064803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 92.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00016921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.09 or 0.00977475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 63.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.94 or 0.09913310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00084599 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

DIP is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,931,489 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherisc DIP Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherisc DIP Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherisc DIP Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherisc DIP Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.