Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

EUXTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Euronext alerts:

OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $102.72 on Monday. Euronext has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $122.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.92.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.