Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.200–0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $358 million-$359.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.09 million.Everbridge also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.230–0.220 EPS.

EVBG stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $117.16. 11,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,392. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.52. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.78.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

