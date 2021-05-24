Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.230–0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.70 million-$84.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.66 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.200–0.160 EPS.

Shares of EVBG opened at $117.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.52. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.78.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

