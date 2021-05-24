EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock Price Up 5.2%

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) rose 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.11 and last traded at $30.09. Approximately 2,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 279,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

EVER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

The stock has a market cap of $839.73 million, a P/E ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $92,627.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,183,064.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 24,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $1,215,201.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,424 shares of company stock worth $3,311,177. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 38.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 20,544 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 191.5% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 46,614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in EverQuote by 93.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP boosted its position in EverQuote by 63.6% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

