Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,467,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,827 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,906,000 after purchasing an additional 939,501 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 491.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,813,000 after purchasing an additional 613,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,391,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ES stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.87. 2,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.26. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

