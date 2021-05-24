Evogene (EVGN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Evogene had a negative return on equity of 42.72% and a negative net margin of 2,247.50%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Evogene to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $3.53 on Monday. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $90.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

