Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) traded down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.76. 21,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 559,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.38.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,457 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

