ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.08 Million

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 60.2% lower against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $25,662.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001274 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.38 or 0.00496961 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00014320 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

