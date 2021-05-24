Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,190 shares of company stock worth $5,870,621. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $539.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $289.10 and a one year high of $573.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

