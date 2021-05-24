Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $274,000 in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,346,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 620.4% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,645,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,393,000 after buying an additional 4,000,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.28.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $65.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $66.74.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.7133 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

