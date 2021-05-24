Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $393,000 in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $176.56 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.07 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.06.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $981,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares in the company, valued at $31,024,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,498. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

