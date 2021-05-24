Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $464,000 in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Purple Innovation by 50.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 10,139.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $29.02 on Monday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2,902.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 68.88% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

