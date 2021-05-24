Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $532,000 Investment in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vroom by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Vroom alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $514,225.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,350,212.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $1,574,131.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,105 shares in the company, valued at $16,835,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,538,883 shares of company stock valued at $57,191,486 over the last 90 days.

VRM stock opened at $44.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.