Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 925 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $89.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.34. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $50.82 and a 52-week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

