eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Up 4.3%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) shot up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.94 and last traded at $28.94. 11,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,987,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPI. William Blair lowered eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 118.13 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other eXp World news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,263,553 shares in the company, valued at $60,301,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Cahir sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $509,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $509,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 532,500 shares of company stock worth $22,652,550. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 110.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after buying an additional 2,076,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after buying an additional 858,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 110.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after buying an additional 626,193 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,346,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 90.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 600,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after buying an additional 285,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

