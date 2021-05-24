Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.88. 2,262,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,765. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

