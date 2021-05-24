Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 101,167 shares.The stock last traded at $49.61 and had previously closed at $49.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -19.53.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The energy company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

