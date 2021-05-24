Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Sells $658,399.61 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Susan J.S. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $316.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.15 and its 200 day moving average is $281.41. The company has a market capitalization of $896.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

