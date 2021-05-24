Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner Sells 8,176 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $2,484,114.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,311.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $316.23 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $331.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.15 and a 200-day moving average of $281.41. The stock has a market cap of $896.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.