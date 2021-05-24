FansTime Market Capitalization Hits $844,405.90 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 48.5% lower against the dollar. FansTime has a total market cap of $844,405.90 and approximately $1.66 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00061077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.38 or 0.00863359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,028.64 or 0.08618794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00080804 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

