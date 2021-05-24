Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.74. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Farfetch by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

