Feathercoin (FTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.66 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and approximately $20,794.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007382 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Feathercoin

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.