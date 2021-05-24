Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FERG. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.00.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $137.54 on Thursday. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $138.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 22.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,996,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

