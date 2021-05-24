Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.00.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RACE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.
RACE opened at $211.23 on Monday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $158.86 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
