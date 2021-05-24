Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RACE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

RACE opened at $211.23 on Monday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $158.86 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

