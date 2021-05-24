Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FEVR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities cut Fevertree Drinks to an add rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,259.17 ($29.52).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

FEVR traded down GBX 104 ($1.36) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,557 ($33.41). 208,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,286. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,416.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,378.99. The company has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.26. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 1,783.50 ($23.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.27 ($0.13) per share. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.