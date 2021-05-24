FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives $44.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

FGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.02.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 895.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in FibroGen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

