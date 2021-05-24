Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 280.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.26% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000.

FLTB stock opened at $52.47 on Monday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.59.

