Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of FNF opened at $46.72 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 624,375 shares of company stock valued at $26,939,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

