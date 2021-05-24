Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS opened at $150.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of -395.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.00. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

