Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Receives $16.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group cut Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

FDUS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,703. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 78.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAMG Solamere Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45,727 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 361,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

