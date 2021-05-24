Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group downgraded Fidus Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Fidus Investment stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $417.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.95.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 227,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth $4,794,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. 23.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

