Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $219.14 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $231.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.