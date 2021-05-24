Fifth Third Bancorp Makes New Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 245,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Avantor by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 220,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 62,915 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $31.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $33.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other Avantor news, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $575,346.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,000.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,685.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,758,478 shares of company stock valued at $84,774,398. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

