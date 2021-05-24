Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 1.19% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CATH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,323,000 after purchasing an additional 395,798 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 334,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,373,000 after buying an additional 74,254 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 96,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 64,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CATH opened at $51.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

