Filecoin Price Tops $68.72 (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. In the last week, Filecoin has traded down 33.9% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $68.72 or 0.00182483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $5.06 billion and $1.99 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00054700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.86 or 0.00403275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.07 or 0.00839378 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00026506 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 73,572,936 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

