Financial Analysis: QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Bank and QCR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 34.42% 14.49% 1.44% QCR 21.10% 11.92% 1.22%

67.9% of Preferred Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of QCR shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of QCR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Preferred Bank and QCR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank $220.32 million 4.60 $69.47 million $4.65 14.48 QCR $312.17 million 2.43 $60.58 million $3.96 12.08

Preferred Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QCR. QCR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Preferred Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Preferred Bank pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QCR pays out 6.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Preferred Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and QCR has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Preferred Bank and QCR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 0 3 0 3.00 QCR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Preferred Bank presently has a consensus price target of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.88%. QCR has a consensus price target of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.40%. Given Preferred Bank’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Preferred Bank is more favorable than QCR.

Volatility & Risk

Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QCR has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats QCR on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides real estate mortgage loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, and residential single and multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; and commercial loans comprising lines of credit for working capital and term loans for capital expenditures, as well as equipment financing and SBA loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including commercial and export letters of credit, import lines of credit, documentary collections, international wire transfers, export financing, bills purchase programs, and acceptances/trust receipt financing products, as well as standby letters of credit. Further, it provides various high-wealth banking services to wealthy individuals residing in the Pacific Rim area; and remote deposit capture, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company offers various banking services to physicians, accountants, attorneys, business managers, and other professionals; and safe deposit boxes, account reconciliation, courier service, and cash management services to the manufacturing, service, and distribution companies. As of December 31, 2020, it had thirteen full-service branch offices in Alhambra, Arcadia, Century City, City of Industry, Diamond Bar, Los Angeles, Pico Rivera, San Francisco, Tarzana, Torrance, and Irvine, California; and Flushing, New York. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. Its loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, the company engages in leasing of machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuance of trust preferred securities. It serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Springfield communities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

