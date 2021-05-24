First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.89. First Business Financial Services reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ opened at $28.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.08. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.